'Social distancing' promoting discrimination of Covid-19 patients, use 'physical distancing' instead: TMC MP

Doctor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen on Tuesday demanded the using the "physical distancing" instead of "social distancing", saying that the latter was promoting social discrimination and stigma of Covid-19 patients and their families.

Raising the issue as a Special Mention during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president said the term social distancing should not be used anymore.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to the demand, saying it was an "important" issue and that he suggested using "safe distance" instead of social distancing.

"The term social distancing is regularly used in the fight against Covid-19. It is advised to keep social distancing. Actually, it is physical distancing of nearly six feet between two persons. On the contrary, the use of the term social distancing has promoted social stigma which has led to nearly an attitude of boycotting of Covid patients socially," Sen said.

He said Covid-19 patients and their families are facing several inhuman situations. He was of the view that the concept of social distancing would lead to discrimination on the basis of social, political and religious lines.

"To stop social discrimination and social stigma, the term social distancing should not be used any more to fight Covid-19. Instead, the term physical distancing should be used," Sen added.