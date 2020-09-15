'Use physical distancing instead of social distancing'

'Social distancing' promoting discrimination of Covid-19 patients, use 'physical distancing' instead: TMC MP

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to the demand, saying it was an "important" issue and that he suggested using "safe distance" instead of social distancing

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 15:49 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to the demand, saying it was an "important" issue and that he suggested using "safe distance" instead of social distancing. Credit: PTI

Doctor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen on Tuesday demanded the using the "physical distancing" instead of "social distancing", saying that the latter was promoting social discrimination and stigma of Covid-19 patients and their families.

Raising the issue as a Special Mention during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president said the term social distancing should not be used anymore.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to the demand, saying it was an "important" issue and that he suggested using "safe distance" instead of social distancing.

"The term social distancing is regularly used in the fight against Covid-19. It is advised to keep social distancing. Actually, it is physical distancing of nearly six feet between two persons. On the contrary, the use of the term social distancing has promoted social stigma which has led to nearly an attitude of boycotting of Covid patients socially," Sen said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 15

He said Covid-19 patients and their families are facing several inhuman situations. He was of the view that the concept of social distancing would lead to discrimination on the basis of social, political and religious lines.

"To stop social discrimination and social stigma, the term social distancing should not be used any more to fight Covid-19. Instead, the term physical distancing should be used," Sen added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TMC
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Social distancing
M Venkaiah Naidu

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

 