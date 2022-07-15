Soldier killed in fratricide incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Two Army soldiers were killed and two others injured in a fratricide firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday.

The incident happened inside an Army camp in border Surankote area of Poonch district, sources said. The reasons behind the firing incident are being ascertained while the injured have been shifted to hospital.

A senior Army official while confirming the incident said the victims were from the Territorial Army. The incident took place when the soldiers were being deployed for ROP (road opening party) duties, he said.

Experts attribute multiple reasons for fratricidal killing and for the continuing suicides among members of the armed forces deployed in conflict zones. These include stress, poor service conditions, inadequacy of leave to go home and communication gap with superiors.