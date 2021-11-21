Rajnath slams 'irresponsible nations' at warship launch

Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh

Singh said the same insinuating China

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 21 2021, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 14:19 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Taking a dig at China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said "some irresponsible nations" with their narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

It is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations, Singh said, after commissioning of Indian Navy’s destroyer Visakhapatnam here.

As a responsible maritime stakeholder, India supports consensus-based principles and a peaceful, open, rules-based stable maritime order, Singh said. India envisages Indo-Pacific having freedom of navigation, free trade and universal values where all stakeholders’ interests are protected, he said.

Read more: India will give fitting reply if any country tries to occupy even an inch of its land: Rajnath

"Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws," Singh said without naming China. China has been militarizing islands in the South China, a move that has attracted global criticism.

The area has over-lapping claims of several East and Southeast Asian nations. In 2016, an international tribunal rejected China’s argument that it enjoys historic rights over most of the South China Sea -- a region known to be rich in hydrocarbons and also hosting an important Sea Lane of Communication.

Following the order, China said the award is "null and void and has no binding force" and it neither accepts nor recognises it.

Singh said as an important country in the region, the Indian Navy's role assumes a more crucial role for the region's security. He said countries world over are working towards making their military power strong and modern due to global security reasons, border disputes and importance to maintain maritime dominance.

There is a rising demand for military equipment. Reports suggest that world over the cost for security is expected to reach $2.1 trillion. In 5-10 years, this is expected to rise manifold, Singh noted.

"We have an opportunity to use all our capacity, take advantage of the policies, and make the country a hub in indigenous ship building," Singh said.

Indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer Visakhapatnam, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders.

Visakhapatnam' is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, officials said. Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, said the ship is a shining example of self-reliance. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajnath Singh
United States
China
World news
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

 