Some people think they are born to rule but they should be proud that common man became CM: Eknath Shinde

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 10 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 21:16 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday cited his humble background to take a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray saying some people think they are born to rule but they should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the CM's chair. He also said that his decision to rebel against the Sena leadership was "historic" and that his Hindutva will ensure "inclusive development".

"I did not come with a golden spoon. I am one among you. Some people think they are born to rule. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair. We have the majority numbers to rule. We haven't done anything illegal," Shinde told a rally in temple town Pandharpur, where he performed 'mahapooja' at the famous Lord Vitthal temple on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi as part of a chief ministerial tradition. Shinde, who hails from Thane, used to drive an autorickshaw to make a living.

He also took a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray's supporters, some of whom had called out Shinde's "ingratitude" claiming that he betrayed the Shiv Sena despite being given all kinds of responsibilities by the party.

Shinde's rebellion along with 39 MLAs of Sena led to the collapse of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray last month. Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister. He said his elevation from 'shakha pramukh' in the party to the top post in the state (Chief Minister) was possible because of the "blessings of (Thane Sena strongman and mentor) Anand Dighe and (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray".

"I have withstood all efforts to hurt me politically. I don't wish to criticise anyone and make everything public," he said, adding that Bal Thackeray's Hindutva ideology was not about hating other religions. He said MVA allies, a reference to NCP and Congress, had been hurting the Shiv Sena by strengthening their defeated candidates to unseat Sena legislators.

"Moreover, in the last two-and-half years, we could not speak against those who insulted (Hindutva ideologue) Veer Savarkar as well as against ministers who had links with (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim (an allegation against NCP's Nawab Malik who is currently in jail)," he said.

"I will speak less and work more. We are Balasaheb's and Anand Dighe's Shiv Sainiks. Our Hindutva is of inclusive development. I may be the chief minister but will work as a sevak (servant) and karyakarta (worker)," Shinde said.

