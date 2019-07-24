Some PMs undermined in history, will set it right: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that a certain narrative was deliberately being spread about some prime ministers with an aim to undermine their contribution to nation-building.

“There is a carefully crafted strategy to ensure that contribution of some prime ministers is forgotten and a certain image about them is furthered,” Modi said at a function to release a book Chandrashekhar: The Last Icon of Ideological Politics penned by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Ravi Dutt Bajpai.

“Some prime ministers were deliberately portrayed in a particular way. One PM was talked about on what he drinks. This was the narrative about Morarjibhai,” Modi said referring to former prime minister late Morarji Desai.

Modi said the historic padayatra undertaken by former prime minister late Chandrashekhar was linked to donations, corruption and business interests.

“Another prime minister was said to sleep through the meeting, one PM was portrayed as a backstabber. Such narratives were deliberately propagated,” Modi said without naming anybody.

Modi said he has decided to have a museum dedicated to all former prime ministers and the contribution they had made to nation-building.

He urged the family members of former prime ministers to share aspects of their lives and works that could be displayed at the museum.

Modi recalled some anecdotes about his encounters with former prime minister late Chandrashekhar.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said personalities like Chandra Shekhar become more relevant than ever at a time when the country has been witnessing a regrettable violation of parliamentary values and traditions.

“We are accountable not only to parliamentary practices and procedures but also to the parliamentary legacy left behind by parliamentarians like him. We must pause and ponder whether we are doing justice to that rich legacy,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Union ministers and members from the family of Chandrashekhar were present at the event.