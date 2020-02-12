Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of Chacko, Chopra

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignations of AICC in-charge P C Chacko and Delhi unit President Subhash Chopra, a day after the party suffered its worst-ever defeat in the national capital.

Chacko and Chopra had tendered resignations from their respective posts immediately after the results of the assembly elections were declared on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil has been given the charge to oversee party affairs in Delhi, while a decision on the state unit President is yet to be announced.

Gohil is AICC in-charge of Bihar, where elections are scheduled to be held later this year.