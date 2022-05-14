Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of AICC top brass on next phase of mass agitation

Senior Congress leaders on Saturday discussed a roadmap for a nationwide agitation for the next two years leading to the Lok Sabha polls at the Chintan Shivir here in the presence of party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said senior leader Digvijaya Singh, who heads the Sustained Agitation Committee, made a detailed presentation at a meeting of Congress General Secretaries, party in-charges, state presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by Sonia.

Read | Wheat export ban is anti-farmer measure: P Chidambaram

Top leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the meeting, among others, to deliberate on ‘Jan Jagran Abhigyan 2.0'.

Sources said deliberations focussed on an agitation and mobilisation roadmap for the next two years. With states having their own issues, sources said the roadmap will have state-specific agitations.

The party had formed the committee on agitation in September and on its recommendation, it had launched a fortnight long agitation against price rise in November last year which was later extended by a month.

The panel had then planned an agitation on unemployment in January but due to the Assembly elections in five states, it was postponed.