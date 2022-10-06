Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in JD(S) stronghold Mandya

This is her first public engagement after a long time though she has been holding internal party meetings and attending unavoidable official functions

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2022, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 10:44 ist
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and workers walk during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya. Credit: DH Photo

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since its start a month ago with an aim to set a narrative against the RSS-BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and revive the party on the ground.

She joined the yatra unofficially led by her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who launched the 3570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra on September 7 at Pandavapura, and walked for around one km.

Also Read — Why Bharat Jodo Yatra is not enough

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah were also part of the yatra that moved through the JD(S) stronghold of Mandya.

Sonia reached Mysuru on September 3 and had been staying at Kabani though her initial plan was to be in Kodagu. However, inclement weather didn't allow her to go there. Rahul also joined Sonia, who returned from abroad in the third week of September after a medical check-up.

This is her first public engagement after a long time though she has been holding internal party meetings and attending unavoidable official functions. However, she has not addressed a public meeting or campaign for a long time due to health concerns.

A large number of party workers had gathered for the yatra.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal told DH that Sonia joining the yatra is historic and it will have an impact on the party cadre.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar also echoed Venugopal and said the party's fight against unemployment and communalism gets strengthened.

