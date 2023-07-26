Sonia assures Sanjay Singh of Congress's 'full support'

Sonia Gandhi meets suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says 'you have our full support'

Singh was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session as he entered into the Well of the House, demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 14:58 ist
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI Photos

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for 'unruly behaviour' in Parliament, and told him "you have our full support".

According to party sources, Sonia Gandhi after arriving in Parliament met Singh, who has been sitting in protest in the Parliament campus near the Mahatma Gandhi statue for the last two days.

The source said that during the meeting, Sonia Gandhi told Singh that he has their full support.

Singh was suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon Session as he entered into the Well of the House, demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

Since Monday, he has been sitting in protest against his suspension in the Parliament premises.

Several Opposition MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) have been participating in the protest with Singh during the day and night.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence in both the Houses of Parliament and have also been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue in Parliament.

