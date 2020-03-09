Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi say Hans Raj Bhardwaj's service to Congress will always be remembered

'Will always remember Bhardwaj's service to Congress'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 09 2020, 16:15pm ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2020, 16:15pm ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former law minister and governor Hans Raj Bhardwaj, saying his service to the party will always be remembered.

The 83-year-old Bhardwaj died at a local hospital on Sunday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of kidney ailments. 

Remembering Bhardwaj's long years of service as a parliamentarian and law minister, Sonia Gandhi extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

May his soul rest in peace, she said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi said he was sorry to hear about Bhardwaj's death.

"His long years of dedicated service to the Congress party will always be remembered. My condolences to his friends and family at this time of grief," he tweeted.

 

