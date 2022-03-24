Sonia Gandhi takes charge, calls party in-charges for meeting on March 26

Continuing her deliberations within the party following the electoral debacle in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of party General Secretaries and state and department in-charges on Saturday to discuss special membership drive, organisational elections and agitational programmes.

Separately, top party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet leaders from Haryana on Friday to discuss organisational issues, days after he met former state Chief Minister and a prominent G-23 leader Bhupinder Hooda. This is in continuation of Sonia's meetings with Himachal Pradesh leaders and those with MPs from various states.

Sonia's meeting with General Secretaries and in-charges comes as the party is heading for organisational elections and the membership drive ending on March 31.

Sources said Sonia will review the progress of the membership drive so far as well as re-starting nationwide agitations after a pause in the past three months due to Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

.@INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi to meet General Secretaries and party in-charges at AICC Headquarters on Mar 26 at 11 AM. The meeting to discuss special membership drive, organisational elections as well as planning agitational programmes @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/AuFLJLs7Ku — Shemin (@shemin_joy) March 24, 2022

She had earlier constituted a committee under senior leader Digvijaya Singh to chalk out agitation plans and its first programme was a one-month long protest on price rise. The panel had then proposed a month-long agitation programme from January-end on unemployment but it could not take-off as leaders were busy with the elections.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a demoralising electoral performance by the party and discontent within the party over the course it is taking. G-23 or change-seekers held a meeting after a Congress Working Committee deliberations and are understood to have sought an overhaul of the organisational structure.

Sonia has been holding a series of meetings since March 13, including discussions with G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari among others besides her meetings with MPs from various states, including Punjab where Congress lost power.

She also removed state presidents of the five states and set in motion an organisation revamp in those places by appointing five senior leaders to assess the results and suggest organisational changes, in what is interpreted as Sonia asserting her authority after a group of leaders attempted to rise in revolt.

Amid calls for overhauling the party, sources said Sonia has told G-23 leaders that she cannot go ahead with a complete overhaul as the organisation election is on the wings and the schedule has been announced. She is learnt to have given a patient hearing to the change-seekers on their worries about the “terminal” decline of the party and the reasons behind it.

