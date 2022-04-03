Sonia Gandhi takes the high seat at DMK office inauguration

Congress’ Sonia Gandhi took the high seat at the inauguration of DMK’s office in New Delhi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin by her side, as leaders of Opposition parties on Saturday held informal discussions on the way forward to cobble up a “credible alternative” coalition against the BJP.

The event turned into a mini-conclave of Opposition parties with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, general secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, TMC’s Mahua Moitra, and leaders from TDP in attendance at the launch of the party’s sprawling office in the national capital.

Besides Sonia, the Congress was represented by its Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior leader P Chidambaram. The Congress president occupying the high seat at the informal meeting at the swanky new office was not lost on anyone as the development came a day after Stalin reaffirmed the DMK’s alliance with the grand old party.

Stalin has been steadfast in his opinion that Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, should lead the Opposition coalition against BJP. Political analysts said Congress’ continued standing in DMK’s scheme of things – Rahul being invited to release Stalin’s autobiography and Sonia taking the center stage at Saturday’s event -- underlined the regional party’s plans vis-à-vis the alternative against the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read | State parties, Cong, Left must join against BJP: Stalin

A leader who attended Saturday’s informal discussion said Akhilesh Yadav’s presence was significant as this was his first major public event after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“The way Stalin has brought all anti-BJP parties in Tamil Nadu and registering victory in successive elections has forced everyone to look at the model. And the number of leaders who turned up at the event on Saturday demonstrates the respect Stalin enjoys among Opposition parties. The informal discussion did touch upon greater unity among parties,” a source told DH.

DMK’s importance to Congress hasn’t diminished despite Stalin being courted by Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Telangana, Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao, the analysts pointed out.

Read | Third force claim with 10% score: Stalin's jibe at BJP

“We feel Congress should be given the importance that it deserves at the national political stage. Our president Stalin has given several hints that he wants Congress to be the leader of the Opposition bloc. Stalin enjoys a great working relationship with Sonia and Rahul and that was visible on Saturday,” a senior DMK leader told DH.

The development came a day after Stalin in an interview to PTI, published on April 1, had asked Congress to develop “principled friendship” with like-minded parties across the country like he cobbled up a coalition in Tamil Nadu. “I also urge the Congress party to focus on the formation of such teams in all states,” Stalin had said.

Prof. Ramu Manivannan, former Head of Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, said while continuing his alliance with the Congress, Stalin should not decide in a hurry on who will steer the Opposition bloc in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

“Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, who represent two largest states in the country, should make their stand clear. Without them, any coalition against BJP will not be considered a credible alternative. Stalin should wait for a while to announce his choice for the leader of the Opposition coalition,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: