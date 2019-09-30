Sonia Gandhi to participate in Gandhi Jayanti march

The Congress will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by taking out a 'padyatra' from the party's Delhi unit office to the Rajghat memorial on Wednesday, in which party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders will participate.

The march will begin from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg at 9.30 am on Wednesday and conclude at Rajghat, where party president Sonia Gandhi will administer an oath to party leaders and workers, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said.

"Besides Sonia Gandhi, many senior Congress leaders will take part in the padyatra to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," Kochar said.

According to a senior party leader, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in a 'padyatra' to be taken out from Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD