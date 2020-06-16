Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi opposing petrol, diesel prices hike

Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing an increase in petrol and diesel prices.

"It's duty and responsibility of government to alleviate suffering, not put the people to still greater hardship. The government is doing nothing short of profiteering off its people when they are down and out," Gandhi said in the letter.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the tenth straight day on Tuesday after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. Petrol price hiked by 47 paise per litre, diesel by record 93 paise per litre.

Also read — Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 10th straight day; Petrol to cost 47 paise more per litre, diesel 93 paise

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.73 per litre (increase by Re 0.47) and diesel will be costlier by 57 paise per litre at Rs 75.19/litre, respectively, in Delhi today.

Over the past 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have gone up cumulative by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8, respectively.

More to follow...