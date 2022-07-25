Cong plans strategy ahead of Sonia's second ED session

Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning: Congress leaders to meet to chalk out strategy

The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday for the second round of questioning

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 25 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 15:39 ist
Congress protest in Sonitpur. Credit: PTI File Photo

Top Congress leaders would meet here on Monday to evolve the party's strategy ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday for the second round of questioning. 

Also read: K'taka Congress plans 'Satyagrah' against Sonia's ED appearance

She was earlier questioned for a few hours on Thursday last and Congress leaders had staged a protest across the country. Party MPs had also courted arrest in Delhi against her questioning. 

Congress general secretaries and in-charges of states, besides party MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are slated to attend the meeting at the party headquarters this evening.

The ED probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Enforcement Directorate
ED
India News
National Herald

What's Brewing

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

 