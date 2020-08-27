Sonia, Mamata bonhomie creates buzz

The bonhomie between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, in opposing the Centre over the issue of holding NEET and JEE amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has created abuzz in the political circles in West Bengal.

According to sources, a section of leaders in both the parties is keen to know if the central leadership of the Congress will join forces with the TMC to keep the BJP at bay in the state.

The development comes at a time when the Assembly elections in Bengal are just a few months away and the CPM-led Left Front and the Congress are keen to come together to take on the TMC.

However, a section of state Congress leaders said that there is “nothing confusing” about it as the political compulsions at the state and national level often considerably varies.

They pointed out that, earlier, the Left Front had supported the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, when Congress was in the Opposition during the Left Front era in Bengal.

“Things do not always happen in a straight forward manner in politics. Considering what the BJP government is doing in the name of holding examinations, the Congress president can take a decision in collaboration with chief ministers of Opposition ruled states including Mamata Banerjee. But that does not mean that the Congress’ position as an Opposition party in Bengal will get compromised,” said senior state Congress leader and MP Pradip Bhattacharya.

However, a section of Congress leaders is not very keen on the possibility of the party joining forces with TMC.

They pointed out that the alleged defection tactics of the ruling party in Bengal has done considerable damage to the Congress.

They also pointed out that the TMC was once an alliance partner of the BJP.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, a senior TMC leader, has said that the CPM and the Congress are trying to survive in Bengal by clinging on to each other and what the Congress is doing in the state is not very important.