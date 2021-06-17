Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi have taken Covid-19 vaccines: Congress

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have received Covid-19 vaccines, the party said rejecting BJP's claims.

AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala said former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was infected with Covid-19, will take the vaccine as per the prescribed health protocol.

Several BJP leaders had accused the Gandhi family of creating “vaccine hesitancy” and claimed that they had not taken the jabs as they did not have faith in Indian vaccines.

Rahul was scheduled to take the vaccine on April 16, but had developed flu-like symptoms and had tested positive for Covid-19 two days later.

Surjewala said the government should focus on increasing the pace of vaccination instead of creating issues.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had claimed the Congress President and Rahul had not taken the vaccine as they do not have confidence in Indian vaccines.

Joshi also accused the Congress leaders of raising questions on the efficacy of the vaccines and later making a beeline for the jabs.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra had raised the vaccination of the Gandhi family again after a Congress functionary alleged that calf serum was used in the production of Covaxin, the home-grown Covid-19 vaccine.