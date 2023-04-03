Sonia, Priyanka meet Rahul ahead of appeal in Surat

Sonia, Priyanka meet Rahul ahead of appeal in Surat court

The legal team has done all the preparation for the appeal, party sources said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 13:25 ist
Rahul, Priyanka on their way to Surat. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of an appeal to be filed in the Surat Court on Monday, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence here.

The party is planning to make a show of its strength. Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and senior leaders of the party are going to Surat to accompany Rahul Gandhi during the filing of appeal against his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi will be present in a court in Gujarat's Surat on Monday when the appeal is filed against his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case. The party workers and leaders will also reach there.

The legal team has done all the preparation for the appeal, party sources said.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case and sentenced to two years jail, following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Related videos

What's Brewing

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

 