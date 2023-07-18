Sonia, Rahul, Kharge pay homage to Oommen Chandy

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay homage to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy died in a private hospital here on July 18 after prolonged illness.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:25 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sobia Gandhi and Siddaramaiah paying homage to Oommen Chandy. Credit: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, top party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who died in a private hospital here on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

Also Read | Oommen Chandy dies at 79: 7 things to know about former Kerala CM

The leaders along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar visited a house in Indiranagar, where his mortal remains were kept, to pay their last respects.

Sonia, Rahul and Kharge had arrived here on Monday to attend the meeting of leaders of Opposition parties today.

