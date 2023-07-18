Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay homage to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, top party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who died in a private hospital here on Tuesday after prolonged illness.
The leaders along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar visited a house in Indiranagar, where his mortal remains were kept, to pay their last respects.
Sonia, Rahul and Kharge had arrived here on Monday to attend the meeting of leaders of Opposition parties today.
