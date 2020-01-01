Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka can drown in Indian Ocean: BJP

Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata Party leader Madan Dilawar, on Tuesday, said that those who are inciting violence and killing policemen over Citizenship Amendment Act are "enemies of the country", reported ANI.

The BJP leader further suggested them to go to Pakistan or Bangladesh. He said, "If they love Pakistan they should go there, if they love Bangladesh they should go there, and if both countries don't want them and they don't want to live in India, then they can drown in the Indian Ocean," ANI reported.

"Those who are burning the country and killing police over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those supporting them, are enemies of the country, be it Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. They don't have the right to live in this country," Dilawar told ANI.

His comments come days after protests against the Act erupted around the country.