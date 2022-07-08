Sonia tasks Mohan Prakash to probe what’s wrong in Maharashtra Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday tasked senior leader Mohan Prakash to probe the absence of Congress MLAs during the trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-led government as well as suspected cross-voting of some lawmakers that led to the defeat of Maharashtra Congress Working President Chandrakant Handore in Legislative Council election.

Sonia's decision came a day after Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was summoned to Delhi by the party chief for a meeting. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also attended the meeting.

Congress has 44 MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly and it is unlikely that it will rush to take disciplinary action against the erring MLAs. However, sources indicated that these MLAs may not get new assignments.

Also read | Nobody can take Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

While a Congress statement said Prakash has been deputed to "make an enquiry and submit a report in the wake of the recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect", sources said the senior leader will look into the organisational issues in the state, including a complaint by Patole against MLAs, including former CM Ashok Chavan, skipping the trust vote along with other issues.

Eleven Congress MLAs were not present during the trust vote of the Shinde government, an embarrassment to the party, though the Maha Vikas Agadhi which it was part of was not going to win it. Two of the 11 MLAs had taken prior permission to be absent as one of them was out of station while another was getting married.

Some MLAs claimed that they were caught up in Mumbai traffic and missed the voting but the leadership has not been convinced.

Seven Congress MLAs — it is not clear whether these lawmakers were also absent during the trust vote — were also suspected to have cross-voted during the Legislative Council voting on June 20. Handore, who was the party's first preference candidate, had met Rahul this Wednesday to complain about the development.

The BJP's political manoeuvre had led to the collapse of the MVA after it managed to wean away a substantial number of Shiv Sena MLAs from under the nose of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

There was speculation that some Congress MLAs may also jump ship. Though no one officially left to join the new government, the absence of Congress MLAs set the tongue wagging.