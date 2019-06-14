Sonowal meets Shah, Rajnath, to discuss Assam situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with them various issues concerning the state.

During the 15-minute meeting with the home minister, the chief minister briefed him about the prevailing situation in Assam, where the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on July 31.

"It was a courtesy call and I have congratulated him on behalf of the people for being chosen as the home minister of the country. I have also briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam," he told reporters after the meeting with Shah.

Sonowal is also believed to have discussed with Shah about the situation which may arise after the publication of the final list of the NRC.

During his meeting with the defence minister, the chief minister discussed with him certain issues concerning Assam.

Sonowal also met Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during the day.