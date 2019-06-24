SP-BSP 'mahagathbandhan' ends as Maya parts ways

Tottering on the brink of collapse after their decimation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the much-touted five-month-old Samajwadi Party (SP)-BSP 'mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh finally ended after BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday declared that her party would go it alone in all future elections.

A day after blaming the SP for the alliance's poor performance in the LS polls, Mayawati said in a series of tweets that it was not possible to defeat the BJP in alliance with the SP given the latter's ''attitude'' toward her party.

''We joined hands with the SP ignoring its past track record of poor law and situation and anti-dalit mindset and also did everything to follow the coalition dharma but the attitude of the SP toward us after the polls forced us to reach the conclusion that we will not be able to defeat the BJP if we continue to be in alliance,'' she said.

''BSP will fight the forthcoming polls, small or big, alone and will not have a truck with any party,'' she added.

At her party's national convention here on Sunday, Mayawati had blamed the SP for the poor performance of the 'mahagathabndhan' in the recent LS polls. ''At many places SP leaders worked against BSP nominees.....SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not bother to call me after the electoral drubbing....Akhilesh also did not want us to field more number of Muslims,'' she had said.

She also said that the 'Yadavs' did not vote for the SP as a result of which many of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's family members lost the polls.

Almost immediately after the LS polls, Mayawati, in a major departure from her party's policy, declared that the BSP would put up its candidates in the forthcoming UP assembly by-polls on 12 seats, which had fallen vacant after election of several MLAs to the Lok Sabha.

Incidentally, the BSP, which had drawn a blank in the 2014 LS polls, managed to win 10 seats in the state in the just concluded general elections, mainly riding on the SP support. The SP, on the other hand, suffered a severe drubbing as it could win only five seats and three of the 'Yadav' family members, including Dimple, were defeated in their bastions.

SP and BSP had forged alliance in January this year to take on the BJP in UP. It was expected that the alliance would wipe out BJP but the results proved otherwise.