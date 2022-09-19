Akhilesh Yadav to march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan today

SP chief to march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan with party legislators on Monday

In the current session, the party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 19 2022, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 00:20 ist

Akhilesh Yadav will lead the march of Samajwadi Party legislators from the party office here to Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning Monday.

During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

He said that the march will pass through Raj Bhavan and the Gandhi statue located near the GPO.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav trolled for comment on newly-arrived cheetahs 

In the current session, the party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the SP leader said.

Social harmony is in danger because of the Saffron party, he alleged, saying the BJP government in the state is working with "revenge mentality."

Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing "politics of hate," he further said.

He also claimed that the entire state has been shaken by the incidents of murder, robbery, kidnapping and rape.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

 