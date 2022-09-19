SP chief to march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan with party legislators on Monday

Akhilesh Yadav will lead the march of Samajwadi Party legislators from the party office here to Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning Monday.

During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

He said that the march will pass through Raj Bhavan and the Gandhi statue located near the GPO.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav trolled for comment on newly-arrived cheetahs

In the current session, the party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the SP leader said.

Social harmony is in danger because of the Saffron party, he alleged, saying the BJP government in the state is working with "revenge mentality."

Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing "politics of hate," he further said.

He also claimed that the entire state has been shaken by the incidents of murder, robbery, kidnapping and rape.