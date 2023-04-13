SP declares mayoral candidates for 8 districts

SP declares mayoral candidates for 8 districts

Congress has also declared its candidate from Varanasi and Kanpur

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 13 2023, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 05:40 ist

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday declared its mayoral candidates for eight districts including the state capital.

According to the list released by the party while Vandana Mishra has been given a ticket from Lucknow, Kajal Nishad and Ajay Srivastava have been fielded from Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, respectively.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Raghuveer Chaudhury from Jhansi, Seema Pradhan from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Mashrur Fatima from Firozabad and Alok Pandey from Ayodhya, it said.

Congress has also declared its candidate from Varanasi and Kanpur.

According to the list released by party state president Brijlal Khabri, Anil Kumar Srivastava has been given a ticket from Varanasi and Aashani Awasthi from Kanpur.

The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
India News
Lucknow
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Harry Potter TV series in the works at HBO Max

Harry Potter TV series in the works at HBO Max

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science

LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

 