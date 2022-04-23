SP delegations to visit as leaders' property demolished

SP delegations to visit Bareilly, Shahjahanpur after party leaders' properties bulldozed

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said former minister Hemraj Verma and Rajpal Kashyap are part of the delegation that will visit Shahjahanpur

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 23 2022, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 20:38 ist

Two delegations of the Samajwadi Party will visit Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts where the authorities have bulldozed the petrol pump of an MLA and a building owned by the family of a party leader, respectively.

While one SP delegation will visit Shahjahanpur on April 25, the other will go to Bareilly on April 26.

The teams have been formed on the instruction of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, according to a press release issued on Saturday by the party's state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Patel said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Sanjay Lathar, former minister Omkar Singh Yadav, MLA Kamal Akhtar and ex-MP Praveen Singh Aron have been included in the delegation that will visit Bareilly and speak to the district magistrate.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said former minister Hemraj Verma and Rajpal Kashyap are part of the delegation that will visit Shahjahanpur.

A petrol pump that was built "illegally" by Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari was bulldozed by the Bareilly Development Authority on April 7, days after he was booked for a "provocative remark" against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On April 21, an "illegal" structure owned by the family of a former BJP MLA who had crossed over to the Samajwadi Party before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was demolished by the Shahjahanpur administration.

The action came two days after former MLA Roshanlal Verma said he hopes for justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He had accused his political rivals of conspiring against him.

During the assembly election campaign, the Samajwadi Party had repeatedly referred to Adityanath as "Bulldozer Baba". The BJP too invoked the "bulldozer", saying it will continue to be used against illegal property occupied by criminals

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics

