SP demands to take up land disputes in UP; RS adjourns

The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday after Samajwadi Party members protested demanding the suspension of business and take up the discussion on the killing of 9 persons due to firing over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the House assembled Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav demanded the Chair to suspension of business and take up the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

He also alleged that law and order situation deteriorating and crime rates were increasing in Uttar Pradesh.

When Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refuses to heed the demand, the Samajwadi Party members rushed to well and raised the slogans against the Uttar Pradesh Government.

After repeated requests protest continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Nine people were killed and at least 20 others injured in firing over a land dispute in Eastern Uttar Pradesh' s Sonabhadra district on Wednesday. The police have arrested five persons including who was involved in the firing.