SP denies ‘rumour’ of Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

A section of the media, on Saturday, had claimed that Abhishek would be the SP candidate from Prayagraj.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 16 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 11:22 ist
Actor Abhishek Bachchan. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Prayagraj unit of the Samajwadi Party has described it as 'mere rumour', the reports that actor Abhishek Bachchan could contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Prayagraj.

“There has been no recommendation from our end in this connection,” a party office-bearer said.

A section of the media, on Saturday, had claimed that Abhishek would be the SP candidate from Prayagraj.

SP city president Syed Iftikhar Hussain said, “It is for the national president of the party, Akhilesh Yadav, to decide who would be fielded from the political hot seat. Although a section of the media has reported that Abhishek would be fielded from Prayagraj in the next general election, no such recommendation was made by us. The news is totally speculative.”

He added that the party is preparing for the next general elections and it is too early to finalise any name. “Whoever will be our candidate, will win the seat,” he said.

SP’s former district president Yogesh Chandra Yadav, too denied that Abhishek Bachchan will be fielded by the party.

“A couple of months back someone had floated the name of Jaya Bachchan as the SP candidate from Prayagraj, and now her son’s name is doing the rounds. This is too immature an issue to deserve comment.”

