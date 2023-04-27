SP threatens BJP with defamation case over 'song' targeting Akhilesh

SP threatens BJP with defamation over song on Akhilesh

The BJP's song was apparently a response to the SP's video which was released earlier

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 27 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 22:09 ist
Akhilesh Yadav file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) has threatened to file a defamation case against the BJP over a song, which was allegedly released by the saffron party and which purportedly sought to paint it (SP) as a party that favoured the criminals.

गुंडे पुकारते हैं अखिलेश आइए... pic.twitter.com/5R9IU1bfox

— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) April 24, 2023

The video containing the song, released from the BJP's official Twitter handle a few days back, specifically targeted SP president Akhilesh Yadav and contained pictures of UP gangster turned politician Ateeq Ahmed, who was shot dead on camera in Prayagraj earlier this month, among others.

Also read | Yogi Adityanath talking about 'tamancha' to divert attention: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP's song was apparently a response to the SP's video which was released earlier and said that ''Akhilesh aiye... janata pukarti hai'' (Akhilesh please come...the people want you). The BJP's song used an objectionable word in place of 'janata' (people). 

SP women wing leader Juhi Singh demanded that the UP police should take action against the saffron party in this matter. ''The song uses objectionable words against the SP president... police must take action,'' Singh said.

SP general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav also slammed the saffron party over the song and the BJP had become synonymous with ''street musclemen'' and the ''den of character assissination''. 

Shivpal said that the SP would take the matter to the court and file a defamation case against those responsible for the video. BJP leaders refrained from commenting on the issue. 

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh

