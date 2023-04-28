SP Youth leader claims party MLA threatened to kill him if he supported party candidate in ULB polls

An SP youth leader on Friday alleged the party's Sikanderpur Nagar MLA has threatened to kill him if he continued to support the party's official candidate in the upcoming urban local bodies election.

Zuber Khan alias Sonu said he has been supporting the party candidate in Sikanderpur Nagar Panchayat, but MLA Muhammad Ziauddin Rizvi has tried to force him to support an independent candidate.

Khan, who claimed he is the outgoing national president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing, also alleged that Rizvi has close ties to a person associated with gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. He said he has told SP president Akhilesh Yadav about the incident and the party leadership has sought four days to resolve the matter.

Also Read: SP threatens BJP with defamation case over 'song' targeting Akhilesh

Rizvi, who was a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, is a three-time MLA from the seat.

"I am pleading through the media to save my life. In Sikanderpur Nagar Panchayat, the party has declared Dinesh Chowdhary as the candidate for the post of president but Rizvi is making his supporter contest as an independent. It is my duty to support the SP candidate," Khan told reporters during a press conference.

"Two days ago, when I was campaigning for the SP candidate, Rizvi called me and threatened to break my hands and legs. He also threatened to kill me if I am seen in Sikanderpur. The MLA has close ties with a person very close to mafia Mukhtar Ansari and also has a close relationship with the criminals of Diyaranchal," he alleged.

The region along the Ganga river close to the UP-Bihar boundary is knows as Diyaranchal.

Khan said if any harm were to happen to him, Rizvi should be held responsible.

He also said he has met the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, seeking their help in this regard. "I have also informed the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav and state president Naresh Uttam about the incident. The party leadership has sought four days' time to find a solution," he said.

Khan said he had applied for a ticket against Rizvi in the 2022 assembly polls and since then he has been targeting him. "Considering that the MLA is a senior leader of the party, I remained silent till now," Khan added.

The youth leader played a purported audio recording of his conversation with Rizvi during the press conference. In the audio, Rizvi can be heard threatening Khan.

When contacted, the MLA confirmed the conversation with Khan, saying he had called him.

Rizvi claimed Khan had done something that infuriated him and he lost his cool. He, however, added that he again talked to Khan and asked him to close the matter.

SP district unit president Rajmangal Yadav said Rizvi's behaviour with a young party leader is highly condemnable. He said he will talk to both leaders and ask them to resolve their differences and work in the interest of the party.

Sikanderpur police station in-charge Dinesh Pathak said the matter has come to his notice and police officials are investigating the case and will take legal action.