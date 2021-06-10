Speak Out: June 10, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 10 2021, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 05:07 ist

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, sulking Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the BJP, heralding a new chapter in his political innings.

Prasada, 47, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, is expected to boost the BJP’s efforts in wooing the influential Brahmin community in the state which has been feeling alienated in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tenure where the Thakur community appears to be calling the shots in power.

