Speaker 'custodian', want him in Chair: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Birla skips LS proceedings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 15:12 ist
West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI Photo

As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla skipped the House proceedings for the second consecutive day on Thursday to express displeasure over disruptions, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reached out to him with a plea to return to the Chair.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, Chowdhury described Birla as the "custodian" of the House and said the members want him to return to the Chair.

"When the House convenes, we wish to see the Speaker in the Chair. It is our demand that the Speaker return to the Chair. The entire House likes the Speaker," Chowdhury said as BJP leader Rajendra Agarwal presided over the Question Hour.

Also Read | Govt insulting Parliament by not discussing no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, says Congress's Adhir Chowdhury

"Sir, please urge the Speaker to return to the chair. Whatever the differences, we will resolve them. The Speaker is our custodian, we will air our views before him whether he likes it or not," the Congress leader said,

Agarwal said the message will be conveyed to the Speaker in the right manner.

After the House adjourned, Chowdhury along with other opposition leaders called on the Speaker and assured him of their cooperation in the conduct of business of the Lok Sabha.

Besides Chowdhury, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi, RSP member N K Premachandran also met the Speaker in his chamber as assured him their cooperation in upholding the dignity of the House.

Birla was upset at the repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday when some members tore papers and threw them at the Chair when the House had taken up legislative business.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Om Birla
India News
Lok Sabha

