Speaker lets off Cong members with mild reprimand

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday sought to put a lid on the controversy over alleged misconduct of two Congress members with a mild reprimand on maintaining decorum in the House.

Sparks flew in the Lok Sabha as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi sought to move a motion, seeking suspension of T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose for charging towards Union minister Smriti Irani in the House during a debate on crime against women last week.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit back at the government move to seek suspension asserting that the House belonged to every member and nobody should think it to be “an airy palace of any king (log yeh na soche ki sadan kisi raja ka hawa mahal hai)”.

“Don't try to scare us, we are not afraid of anyone,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also intervened saying the behaviour of the Congress members— rolling their sleeves and charging towards a lady minister— was a fit case for suspension from the service of the Lok Sabha.

The Speaker sought to cool down tempers by reminding members of the importance of maintaining decorum in the House.

“Whatever has happened, I would always expect that no member rolls up his sleeves or speaks harshly in the House,” he said.

“There have been sharp comments. There should be sharp political comments, but decorum needs to be maintained. I hope everyone maintains decorum in the House. This will uphold the dignity of the House as well as dignity of the chair,” Birla said.

On Friday, BJP members had accused Congress members Kuriakose and Prathapan of charging in an “attacking posture” towards Irani when she was speaking in the House.

A controversy had broken out on Friday after Chowdhury, raising the issue of Unnao rape incident, had remarked that “while temples were being built for Lord Ram, Sita was being burnt alive”.

Irani's reference to the incidents of rapes in West Bengal triggered a row that led to Prathapan and Kuriakose charging towards Irani.