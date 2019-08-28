Speakers' panel will frame MLAs' code of conduct: Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced that a committee of speakers of state assemblies will be formed to frame a "code of conduct" for members of legislative assemblies and councils to make them more efficient and reduce adjournments.

Birla chaired a meeting of the presiding officers of legislatures attended by more than 30 speakers of state assemblies and chairpersons of legislative councils.

Addressing the media about the meeting, Birla said it was very fruitful and all presiding officers agreed that there is a need to frame rules for improving the efficiency of state legislatures.

The participants unanimously decided that for the smooth conduct of proceedings and fruitful session with fewer adjournments, a code of conduct for the legislators was needed.

"A committee of state assembly speakers will be formed which will hold deliberations with speakers all state legislative assemblies and chairpersons of state legislative councils. It will give its report in November and a final decision will be taken thereafter," Birla said.

He had earlier said a code of conduct for members of both Houses of Parliament would be framed.

Birla said digitisation of all state legislatures were discussed in the meeting and a committee was formed for the purpose.