Speaker's peace bid falls flat, Lok Sabha deadlock continues

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's peace offer to break the deadlock failed to cut any ice with the opposition parties, who insisted on their right to protest in the Well of the House and waive placards against the government.

Opposition members demanded an immediate discussion on the Delhi riots, a demand that was rejected by the government which insisted that it would rather wait for return to normalcy in the affected areas.

The government later conveyed to the Speaker that they were ready for discussion on Delhi riots on March 11, after the Holi festivities, a suggestion that did not find favour with the opposition which continued to raise slogans.

Tempers continued to run high in the lower house where BJP member Sangita Singhdeo claimed that she was attacked by Congress member Ramya Haridas inside the House and lodged a complaint with the Speaker.

The Speaker met leaders of political parties to break the deadlock over conduct by members inside the House. An agreement was reached between the government and the opposition with each side deciding to stick to their respective territories inside the Well of the House.

“Be it the Treasury benches or the Opposition benches, no member will cross over to the other side. If they do so, I will suspend the member for the remaining part of the session,” Birla told the House.

However, opposition members did not agree to the Speaker's suggestion of not waiving placards inside the House and soon the members were back in the Well raising slogans against the government. Some members were also seen banging the enclosure of Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava, whose seat is just below the Speaker's podium, leading to adjournment of the proceedings.

When the House reconvened in the afternoon, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to Treasury benches, leading to a verbal duel between the BJP and opposition members. Members of other opposition parties followed Chowdhury as BJP members tried to block their way.

BJP member from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee was seen having heated argument with Chowdhury, as Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to pacify them.

After laying of papers in the House, the Speaker took up the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill for passing, but adjourned the proceedings for the day amid sloganeering from the opposition.