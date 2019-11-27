SPG bill will restore its original intent: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the SPG (Amendment) Bill will restore the law's original intent as it was enacted in 1988 only to protect the prime minister and former prime minister.

He accused previous governments of amending the original law from time to time to "dilute" it, an apparent reference to the earlier decision to give the elite SPG cover to members of the Gandhi family, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka.

The Modi government recently withdrew the SPG cover from the Gandhi family members.