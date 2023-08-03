Spreading hatred and violence, what kind of patriotism is this: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the people of the country to maintain brotherhood, saying nothing will be achieved by violence and it will only harm the country.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Spreading hatred and violence in the country, making a brother fight with his brother, what kind of patriotism is it?"

"I have been saying from the beginning, the country cannot move forward with anger and hatred. India needs peace to progress," the former Congress chief said.

"I will appeal to all Indians, maintain brotherhood - nothing will be achieved by violence, only our country will be harmed," Gandhi said.

He also shared a video reel titled 'peace -- the only way', which included his speeches in which he had warned about violence and hatred being spread in the country.

His remarks come after clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes.

Also, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh (33) allegedly gunned down his senior colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard a moving train near Palghar railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of Monday with his automatic weapon. He was nabbed later.