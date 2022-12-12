Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha member

SP's Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha member after Mainpuri bypoll win

After taking oath, Yadav touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 13:32 ist
Samajwadi Party leader, from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House.

After taking oath, Yadav touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row of the opposition benches.

Also Read | SP Bill seeks 7-yr jail for insulting Mahatma Gandhi, other freedom fighters

Yadav greeted leaders of both opposition and treasury benches while going to take oath as well as after taking it. She took oath in Hindi.

Her husband and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen sitting in the visitors' gallery.

Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in a recently held by-election that was necessitated following the death of her father-in-law and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav
Samajwadi Party
SP
Lok Sabha
Winter Session
Parliament
India News
Indian Politics

