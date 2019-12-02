Sri Sri Ravi Shankar calls for amity, end to violence

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday urged people to end violence in society, and pitched for amity and camaraderie instead of conflict.

People should resolve misunderstandings that stem from small things, he said.

"We must put an end to violence happening around us if we build bridges with our neighbours, if we foster harmony and camaraderie," the founder of the Art of Living Foundation said at an event here.

Identifying depression and aggression as the two most negative factors polluting the human soul, Sri Sri said, "We must fight these two evils and fill ourselves with love and compassion for fellow human beings."

Both violence and depression "bleed" society, he said.

Noting that cases are piling up in courts, the spiritual leader said, "If we solve problems among ourselves, at the local level, there will be no need to approach the judiciary."