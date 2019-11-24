Srinagar flea market abuzz with shoppers

The weekly flea market in Srinagar witnessed a huge rush of customers on Sunday, four days after threatening posters had enforced a shutdown in most parts of Kashmir, officials said.

Shops opened on Sunday morning at some places in the Kashmir valley, including here in civil lines areas of the city and mini buses plied, the officials said.

They said few shops were also open in areas around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

However, officials said, most of the shops and other business establishments were shut in downtown – the old city areas of the city here.

While there was a semblance of normalcy in the Kashmir valley over the past few weeks after about three months of protest shutdown over the abrogation of Article 370, the fresh shutdown started on Wednesday as threatening posters warning shopkeepers and public transport operators appeared at some places in the city here and elsewhere.

The police have taken note of these incidents and several such modules have been busted by arresting several persons.