AICC poll notification out; all eyes on Gehlot, Tharoor

Stage set for Gehlot vs Tharoor as Congress issues notification for AICC president polls

Gehlot has said that he will make a last ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to become party chief

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 11:28 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photos

The Congress's central election authority on Thursday issued a notification for AICC president polls, paving the way for a likely battle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior MP Shashi Tharoor for the top party post. 

Party's Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry issued the notification for the election which will be held on October 17. The filing of nominations will start on September 24 and end on September 30 while scrutiny will take place on October 1. The last date of withdrawal is October 8.

Gehlot has said that he will make a last ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to become party chief. In case, Rahul doesn't change mind Gehlot will enter the fray.

Also Read — Will contest Cong prez poll if Rahul doesn't: Gehlot

However, Gehlot wants to retain Rajasthan Chief Ministership though the High Command is against such a move. Gehlot met Sonia on Wednesday.

Tharoor, who also had deliberations with  Sonia earlier, met Mistry on Wednesday to understand the election process.

Gehlot and Tharoor are likely to file nominations around September 26.

No hard and fast rule that president should be from Gandhi family. We will support one who is capable to lead the party. Whether I will support Tharoor or not will be known after September 30. Kerala unit has not taken any decision not to support Tharoor, G-23 leader PJ Kurien told reporters here. 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
AICC
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Ashok Gehlot
Shashi Tharoor

What's Brewing

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

Solo plays and women’s voices

Solo plays and women’s voices

 