Stage set for Gehlot vs Tharoor as Congress issues notification for AICC president polls

The Congress's central election authority on Thursday issued a notification for AICC president polls, paving the way for a likely battle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior MP Shashi Tharoor for the top party post.

Party's Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry issued the notification for the election which will be held on October 17. The filing of nominations will start on September 24 and end on September 30 while scrutiny will take place on October 1. The last date of withdrawal is October 8.

Notification for @INCIndia president election issued. @ashokgehlot51 and @ShashiTharoor likely to fight it out. Sonia Gandhi to meet more senior leaders today though she says she will remain neutral while welcoming a contest @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/lT8ED2nSGI — Shemin (@shemin_joy) September 22, 2022

Gehlot has said that he will make a last ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to become party chief. In case, Rahul doesn't change mind Gehlot will enter the fray.

However, Gehlot wants to retain Rajasthan Chief Ministership though the High Command is against such a move. Gehlot met Sonia on Wednesday.

Tharoor, who also had deliberations with Sonia earlier, met Mistry on Wednesday to understand the election process.

Gehlot and Tharoor are likely to file nominations around September 26.

No hard and fast rule that president should be from Gandhi family. We will support one who is capable to lead the party. Whether I will support Tharoor or not will be known after September 30. Kerala unit has not taken any decision not to support Tharoor, G-23 leader PJ Kurien told reporters here.