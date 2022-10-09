Stalin elected unopposed as DMK President

Stalin elected unopposed as DMK President

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 09 2022, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 10:48 ist
DMK M K Stalin. Credit: AFP Photo

M K Stalin was elected unopposed as the President of DMK for a second consecutive term at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai. His election as the DMK President was announced by Arcot N Veerasamy, the incharge for elections for the President’s post on Sunday.

Senior leaders Durai Murugan and T R Baalu elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the DMK respectively at the General Council meeting.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was elevated as one of the five Deputy General Secretaries of the party by the new President M K Stalin.

Senior leaders I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, A Raja and Anthiyur Selvaraj were appointed as four other deputy general secretaries of the DMK.

Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
DMK

