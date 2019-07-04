Stalin's son rises in DMK 

Another son has risen in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Udayanidhi, son of DMK President M K Stalin, was on Thursday appointed as the secretary of the party's powerful youth wing.

The 41-year-old actor, producer and film distributor is the second person from the DMK's first family to hold the post. It was held by Stalin for more than three decades till he was appointed as the Working President of the DMK in 2017.

The announcement was made by indisposed general secretary K Anbazhagan in a press statement. Udayanidhi is currently the Managing Director of Murasoli, the DMK mouthpiece launched by his grandfather M Karunanidhi 77 years ago.

Ironically, the announcement was made at an auspicious time on Thursday through the DMK claims to profess in rationalism.