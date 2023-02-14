Stand by remarks on Modi: Rahul on Adani row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that he stands by the points he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over his alleged link with business tycoon Gautam Adani and has responded to the Speaker on the subject.

“Nothing I said in Parliament was untrue, but factual. As per the rules, parts of speech in Parliament can only be removed if they are without any support or are insulting. I did not insult and used polite language.

“I was asked to show proof, and I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker on every point removed from my speech and (provided) supporting proof,” Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting at his constituency Wayanad.

Gandhi also said the PM insulted him by asking why his name was Gandhi and not Nehru. “Even then, it was not removed from records. In India, the surname of the father is generally used,” he added.

Read | Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Wayanad constituency visit, meets tribal family

Reiterating the allegations linking Modi with Adani, Gandhi said that one could see Modi’s hands shaking and frequently drinking water while speaking on the issue in Parliament.

“Anybody can ask the questions I have raised against Modi’s links with Adani on the internet, and you will find the answers,” he said.

Gandhi also visited the house of the farmer who was recently killed in a tiger attack in Wayanad. He said that hundreds of people are being killed in human-animal conflicts, and the issue has to be settled amicably for human beings and animals.

He also distributed keys to the houses constructed by Congress for the poor, adding that he felt at home while in Wayanad and would soon bring his mother, Sonia Gandhi, to his constituency.

Gandhi also visited the family of a tribal person Viswanathan, who died by suicide recently, allegedly after being falsely accused of robbery at Kozhikode medical college.