Star campaigners of BJP, Congress, and AAP in battleground Gujarat

  Nov 19 2022, 15:54 ist
  updated: Nov 19 2022, 19:35 ist
On November 18, the BJP began its 'carpet bombing' with all its prominent leaders in poll-bound Gujarat, taking it first step towards the organisation of the 200 mega rallies it has planned across the state ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in December. 

With the AAP entering the political landscape of Gujarat, exuding confidence derived from its victory in Punjab, and the Congress heading into the polls with renewed energy after a change in the party's leadership and the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra, and with BJP trying to retain a state it has had since 1995, the the battle between the three parties is set to intensify in the coming days. 

With the polls mere weeks away, all the parties have submitted a list of star campaigners to the Election Commmission of India, naming the leaders who will be conducting rallies, speeches, and will have the task of mobilising voters across the state. 

In the list released by Congress, it has named its newly elected party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for campaigns in Gujarat.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and leaders Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, and Kanhaiya Kumar are also in the list of star campaigners in Gujarat. 

In AAP’s list, Delhi CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, MP Raghav Chadha, and former cricketer and AAP leader Harbhajan Singh are the prominent leaders apart from the CM candidate Isudhan Gadhvi and party state president Gopal Italia.  In its 20 member list, it has names of state leaders Alpesh Kathiria, Raju Solanki and Manoj Sorathiya. Two women ministers from the Punjab government, Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann are also on the list. 

BJP’s list of star campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  party chief J P Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, state chief C R Patil, and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.  

In its 40 member list, the saffron party also has UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and young leaders like Tejasvi Surya, along with MP Manoj Tiwari, and actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Hema Malini.

