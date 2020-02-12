State BJP to hold meeting in Mumbai to discuss core issues

Top BJP leaders of Maharashtra would meet over the weekend in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

This is the first BJP conclave post the September-October, 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, after which the BJP lost power and its 30-year-old ally, Shiv Sena, walked away to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in alliance with the Congress-NCP combine.

The conclave - to be held in far Mumbai suburbs of Nerul, would be addressed on Sunday by BJP national president JP Nadda.

During the formal meetings, BJP-Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, would be told to continue as the party chief in the state. Similarly, BJP-Mumbai president Mangalprabhat Lodha, would be asked to continue.

The meeting also assumes significance as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) goes to polls in April. It would also be a sort of preparatory for the 2022 elections to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, that is under the control of the Shiv Sena for the last 25 years.

Top BJP leaders including leader of opposition in Assembly and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in the Council Praveen Darekar would be present. Besides, leaders who are a bit unhappy over being sidelined like ex-ministers Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde, would be present.

Senior leaders including Patil and Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday inspected the place, where the convention is to be held. Top leaders would start converging from Saturday morning.

"This is a very imporant meeting as the results of the Vidhan Sabha results, the breaking of alliance with Shiv Sena, formation of 80-hour government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, among other issues would be discussed," sources, said, adding that planning for future elections would also be done.