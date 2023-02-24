No polls to CWC, Kharge authorised to nominate members

Steering Committee authorises Congress chief Kharge to nominate CWC members

The party will also amend the party Constitution to ensure representation of Dalits, tribals, women, youth, OBCs, minorities

PTI
PTI, Nava Raipur,
  • Feb 24 2023, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 15:08 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision making body.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.

Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he told reporters.

"We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," he said.

Ramesh also said that the plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution.

"All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Indian Politics
India News
Mallikarjun Kharge

What's Brewing

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 