Still no clarity on Galwan Valley incidents: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi said the Congress has patiently waited for the government to come clean on what happened

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 17:05 ist
Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

On the first anniversary of Galwan violent face-off with Chinese troops, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday there was still no clarity on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertions that no transgression had taken place in eastern Ladakh.

Gandhi remembered the supreme sacrifice made by Indian troops in the Galwan valley and reminded the Prime Minister that details on the progress made to restore status quo ante were yet to be shared with the nation.

“The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India’s disadvantage so far,” the Congress President said.

“Having patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister’s last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred,” she said.

Gandhi urged the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance was worthy of the commitment of the soldiers who were standing bravely and resolutely at the borders.

