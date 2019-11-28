Stones pelted at Chandrababu's convoy in Amaravati

Stones were pelted on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's convoy here on Thursday while he was on a tour to the capital region along with party leaders. The incident occurred shortly after Naidu began his tour from his riverside home in Undavalli.

A group of over fifty supporters of YSRCP threw stones and footwear on the bus in which he was traveling. While few window panes were broken, a slipper almost hit party MLC Angara Rammohan. Police immediately swung into action and controlled the situation.

In Venkatayapalem, TDP and YSRCP supporters almost clashed when police objected to the entry of convoy saying that permission of entry was given only to Uddandarayunipalem.

TDP Chief & former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu: I had given vision 2020 to achieve a developed Hyderabad & today it's rated as one of the most livable cities. With that experience I planned Amaravati, but this man (Jagan Mohan Reddy) has destroyed its concept https://t.co/skYAdiT1Sv pic.twitter.com/1JLPdO5t31 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

In Uddandarayunipalem village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for Amaravati, Naidu broke a coconut as a symbolic gesture. "Very few people supporting YSRCP resorted to stone pelting. A majority of farmers welcome my father's visit," Nara Lokesh former minister and Naidu's son said.

A farmer, Muppavarapu Venkatrao from Mandadam village, who gave one acre of land during land pooling, said that Naidu's visit rekindled their hopes on Amaravati. Few even refuted allegations of YSRCP that only Kamma caste benefitted from the capital move.