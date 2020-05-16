Stop being moneylender, reconsider financial package: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the Modi government to reconsider the Rs 20 lakh financial package contending that thousands of people in distress need money in the bank accounts and not bank loans.

Addressing a press conference through a video link, Rahul also asked the government not to behave like a ‘sahukar’ (money lender) but consider implementing the minimum income support scheme NYAY mooted by the Congress in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“When a child is hurt, the mother doesn’t offer a loan...today, when migrant workers are walking on the roads, money needs to be put in their pockets. Bharat Mata (Mother India) should not act as a ‘moneylender’ (sahukar) to her children. Bharat Mata should give money to her children because they are in need,” Rahul said.

The former Congress President said he had serious reservation about the nature of the financial package given by the government. “I would like the government to reconsider,” he said and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start putting money into the bank accounts of farmers, migrant workers, small businesses.

“...because, if we do not, we will have a catastrophic effect… it is going to be much worse than what we have seen and overshadow the Covid disease,” Rahul, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha said.

He said being the leader of an opposition party, it was his duty to put pressure on the government, but refused to indulge in blame game. “We will put pressure on the government with love to make them accept our proposals,” Rahul said.

The former Congress President said a ‘storm’ was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many.

“The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many,” he said, making a strong case for coming out of the lockdown intelligently.